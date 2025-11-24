Fear and Loathing in Lower Courts: The Bail Edition

By Amarpal Singh Verma

Jaipur, Rajasthan: On several occasions, the former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has raised the issue of lower courts not granting bail to undertrial prisoners in time. As a result, those eligible for bail from lower courts have to approach the High Court, while those not granted bail there have to move the Supreme Court.

101Reporters spoke to Surendra Mohan Sharma, a retired district and session judge in Rajasthan, to learn why judges of subordinate courts are hesitant in granting bail. Sharma started his career as a lawyer in Hanumangarh. In 2001, he became an additional district and sessions judge under the Rajasthan Higher Judicial Service. His first posting was in Bhilwara, followed by postings as an additional district judge in Sriganganagar, Sojat and Bikaner.

He was promoted as a district and sessions judge in 2005, and was posted in Merta City, Karauli, Jaipur City, Jaipur Rural and Bharatpur. Sharma retired from Bharatpur in October 2018.

Agreeing with the former CJI’s view on bail rejection by lower courts, Sharma said that judges in lower courts are troubled by an “unknown fear”. “They are apprehensive that if they provide bail, someone might accuse them of taking money or criticise them over some other issue. Nowadays, people keep complaining, so judges get notices from the HC. Fearing this, they walk on the safe side and consider it appropriate to reject the bail. Ideally, what should happen is that the judge should give orders fearlessly, but they are bound by the social environment,” he explained.

Mangla Verma, a human rights lawyer and legal research expert, concurred. “Lower court judges often operate with significant fear and risk-aversion, worried that granting bail may expose them to allegations of corruption or being seen as soft on crime.”

She highlighted that media scrutiny in sensitive cases further heightens this anxiety. As a result, many judges choose the safer option of rejecting bail, assuming higher courts can correct the decision. “Nowadays, the media runs parallel investigations. Judges feel that courts will be dragged into unnecessary things,” Sharma echoed.

Compounding this, police routinely oppose bail, and judges’ dependence on case diaries and police views leads to frequent, almost automatic, bail denials at the lower courts. “Police too frequently claim that granting bail will hinder the investigation, prompting judges to err on the side of caution. Heavy administrative burdens and staffing shortages add to this hesitation. With too few judges handling an overwhelming number of cases, making swift bail decisions can feel risky, and postponing or denying bail becomes the easier path,” said Verma.

When it comes to data on how many bail applications are accepted or rejected in lower courts across different states, Verma said that the district-wise data collected by the National Judicial Data Grid hasn’t been analysed much, but observations show no significant difference between the number of grants vs. rejections. This serves to highlight the fact that the directive on bail as a rule is often ignored. The data also says that over 2,62,000 bail applications are pending in district courts across India.