Delhi Riots Case: SC Resumes Hearing on Bail Pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and Others in CAA Protest–Linked Conspiracy

The Delhi Police played in court a series of videos of Sharjeel Imam’s speeches from 2019–2020, claiming they formed part of the chargesheet. Raju argued that the speeches were “inflammatory,” alleging they called for blockades, economic disruption, and even the “separation of Assam” from India. He said protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were used as a “red herring” to mask a “planned regime-change operation.”

Raju repeatedly referred to the accused as “intellectuals are more dangerous than the ground-level terrorists,” claiming that professionals such as doctors and engineers were increasingly engaging in “anti-national activities.” He said the alleged conspiracy was designed to coincide with then U.S. President Donald Trump’s February 2020 India visit to draw international attention.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for some petitioners, objected that only “select micro-clips” of long speeches were being shown to create prejudice. The Bench, however, noted that the videos formed part of the chargesheet and would be considered accordingly.

The police told the Court the case involved extensive evidence, including 47 protected witnesses—38 of whom recorded statements before a magistrate—and more than 150 public witnesses. The ASG maintained that the alleged acts were not part of a peaceful protest but a “pre-planned and well-executed conspiracy,” citing WhatsApp groups like MSJ, JCC and DPSG as platforms used for coordination.

The Court also noted that none of the accused sought bail on merits; instead, they invoked prolonged incarceration. Khalid has been in prison since September 2020, and earlier bail attempts were rejected by both the trial court and the Delhi High Court.