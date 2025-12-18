Belgian Court Clears Extradition of Mehul Choksi, Rejects Torture Claims

Objections Against Torture and Prison Rejected

A central plank of Choksi’s defence was that extradition to India would expose him to a real risk of torture, inhuman or degrading treatment by investigative agencies. He relied on reports by international non-governmental organisations alleging custodial violence and abusive interrogation practices in India.

The Belgian court rejected this argument, observing that such general reports could not be mechanically applied to an individual case. It held that extradition law requires proof of a “real, personal and current” risk to the individual concerned. According to the court, Choksi failed to provide specific and concrete evidence showing that he personally faced such a risk if extradited.

Choksi also raised concerns about prison conditions in India, particularly referring to reports on Delhi’s Tihar Jail. The court found that the material placed on record did not establish that Choksi would be detained under the conditions described in those reports or subjected to treatment incompatible with Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Court of Cassation took note of the assurances given by the Indian government regarding Choksi’s detention and treatment. India informed Belgian authorities that Choksi would be lodged at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, in a two-cell compound with an attached toilet. India further assured that Choksi would remain under judicial custody and not under the control of investigative agencies.

The court also dismissed Choksi’s claim that Belgian courts had failed to respond adequately to all his submissions. It reiterated that courts are not required to address every argument individually, as long as the substance of the defence has been examined.