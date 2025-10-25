Anil Ambani ₹17,000 Crore Fraud Case: ED Raids, SEBI Ban, and Reliance Communications Collapse

The State Bank of India (SBI) declared the company and Anil Ambani as frauds in July 2025, citing suspected forgery in the loan documents. It was also reported that he had transferred the loan amount to a different account. The matter was reported to the Reserve Bank of India, and a case was registered against Anil Ambani and his company.

This led to a series of raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at several of his companies and residences. Following the incidents, the Bank of Baroda also labelled RCom as a fraud, indicating a broad concern. The Bombay High Court also dismissed Ambani’s petition where he challenged SBI’s fraud classification at the same time.

Amidst all this, Anil Ambani’s name got connected with the Yes Bank scandal. The scandal involved the CEO of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor, who reportedly gave away loans worth crores to companies that were on the verge of bankruptcy. He reportedly took bribes to do so. These loans were a part of a quid pro quo arrangement, as per the CBI’s investigation. The bank faced an estimated loss of about ₹2,800 crore due to these loans.

As a result, Anil Ambani and his associates were banned from the market for five years along with a fine amounting to ₹25 crore in August 2025 by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). They even found diverted funds and extended loans related to Home Finance and other group firms. SEBI also rejected the settlement plea put forth by Anil Ambani in a separate case involving Yes Bank bonds, citing a loss of over ₹1,800 crore to investors.

Anil Ambani declared his net worth as zero in the UK court to escape from paying back the loans taken from foreign banks. The incident brought his financial situation into the public eye in 2020. The raids and cases by the ED and CBI respectively in 2025 are a constant effort to trace the money back and determine accountability behind the loss.

The investigations show a huge amount of ₹17,000 crore being involved in the fraud from multiple cases of loan defaults, fund diversions, and investor losses. The raids led to a sharp fall in the shares of Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, severely impacting the empire headed by Anil Ambani. The companies are now under heavy debt.

The case has sparked debates across various topics like corporate finances and accountability. It highlights that mismanagement in business leads not only to business setbacks but also to criminal cases. The case is still being investigated, with the total losses yet to be fully assessed.