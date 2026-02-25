“Will Not Allow Anybody to Defame the Institution”: CJI Surya Kant Signals Suo Motu Action Over NCERT Textbook Reference to ‘Corruption in Judiciary’

Key Points
NCERT’s new Class 8 Social Science textbook introduced a section on “corruption in the judiciary,” highlighting massive backlog of cases and shortage of judges as challenges faced by the judicial system, citing data on pending cases and internal accountability mechanisms.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has taken cognizance of the development following objections from senior lawyers and judges, and may initiate suo motu proceedings.
Earlier versions of the textbook focused mainly on the role and structure of the judiciary, the concept of an independent judiciary, and access to justice. They only highlighted delays in case disposal, using the phrase “justice delayed is justice denied”.
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), on 23 February 2026, released a new Social Science textbook for Class 8 which features a section on “Corruption in the Judiciary” and lists systemic challenges plaguing India’s courts. Taking cognizance of the development on 25 February 2026, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant expressed strong displeasure and threatened to initiate suo motu proceedings.
The issue was mentioned in open court by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, accompanied by Senior Advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi. “We are deeply disturbed as the members of this institution to find that children of Class 8 students are being taught about corruption in judiciary,” Sibal told the court. “It is part of the NCERT. We have great stake in the institution; it is entirely scandalous.”
CJI Surya Kant responded that he was fully aware of the issue and had received complaints from across the judicial fraternity. “Bar and Bench are both perturbed. All the High Court judges are perturbed. I have received many calls,” he said.
“Wait for a day,” the CJI continued. “This is definitely concerning the entire institution… I will not allow anyone on earth to taint the integrity of the institution and defame the institution. At any cost, I will not permit it. Whosoever high it may be, the law will take its course.”
He added that he had already passed an order and was taking the matter suo motu, assuring that appropriate action would follow. “This seems to be a calculated move,” he remarked.
Singhvi argued that the selectivity of the reference was troubling. “It is as if there is no corruption in other organs of governance – Ministers, bureaucrats, the police, politicians,” he said, suggesting the portrayal appeared deliberate.
The CJI described the reference as “tentatively calculated” and a “deep-rooted attempt” to denigrate the institution, though he refrained from elaborating further in court. Justice Joymalya Bagchi, also on the Bench, indicated that the mention impacted “constitutional integrity” and touched upon the principle of separation of powers, part of the Basic Structure Doctrine.
The controversy centres on a chapter titled “The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society” in the newly released Class 8 Social Science textbook published by the (NCERT). The chapter lists “corruption at various levels of the judiciary” and “massive backlog” as challenges faced by the judicial system.
Earlier editions of the textbook focused mainly on the role of the judiciary, the concept of an independent judiciary, the structure of courts, and access to justice, without mentioning corruption. They only highlighted delays in case disposal, using the phrase “justice delayed is justice denied”. The revised textbook identifies corruption, case pendency, lack of judicial manpower, complex processes, and inadequate facilities as major obstacles to effective justice delivery.
It provides approximate figures of pending cases: about 81,000 in the Supreme Court, 62,40,000 in High Courts and 4,70,00,000 in District and Subordinate Courts. The shortage of judges, complex legal procedures and inadequate infrastructure are cited as reasons for delays.
The chapter also outlines the code of conduct binding judges in their professional and personal lives, and describes internal accountability mechanisms within the judiciary. It refers to the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) as an established procedure for receiving complaints, stating that over 1,600 judiciary-related complaints were received between 2017 and 2021.
In discussing accountability, the textbook notes that in cases of serious allegations, Parliament can remove a judge through impeachment after a proper inquiry. It further states that while instances of corruption and misconduct have surfaced, efforts are being made at State and Union levels to build faith and increase transparency, including through use of technology.
The book quotes former CJI BR Gavai, who in July 2025 said that instances of corruption and misconduct “inevitably have a negative impact on public confidence” but emphasised that rebuilding trust lies in “swift, decisive and transparent action”. “Transparency and accountability are democratic virtues,” he added.
The chapter also includes classroom discussions on landmark Supreme Court interventions. It refers to the 2018 judgment striking down the electoral bonds scheme as unconstitutional, citing voters’ right to know funding sources of political parties. It also discusses the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision declaring a clause under the Information Technology Act unconstitutional for violating freedom of speech.
NCERT has been revising textbooks in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for School Education. New books for Classes 1 to 8 have been released, with the first part of the Class 8 Social Science textbook having been issued in July 2025. The older textbooks, based on the 2005 curriculum framework, had been rationalised during the Covid pandemic to reduce content load.
The matter now appears poised to enter judicial scrutiny, with the CJI indicating that the court will examine whether the references amount to defamation or denigration of the institution.
