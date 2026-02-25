“Will Not Allow Anybody to Defame the Institution”: CJI Surya Kant Signals Suo Motu Action Over NCERT Textbook Reference to ‘Corruption in Judiciary’

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), on 23 February 2026, released a new Social Science textbook for Class 8 which features a section on “Corruption in the Judiciary” and lists systemic challenges plaguing India’s courts. Taking cognizance of the development on 25 February 2026, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant expressed strong displeasure and threatened to initiate suo motu proceedings.

The issue was mentioned in open court by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, accompanied by Senior Advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi. “We are deeply disturbed as the members of this institution to find that children of Class 8 students are being taught about corruption in judiciary,” Sibal told the court. “It is part of the NCERT. We have great stake in the institution; it is entirely scandalous.”

CJI Surya Kant responded that he was fully aware of the issue and had received complaints from across the judicial fraternity. “Bar and Bench are both perturbed. All the High Court judges are perturbed. I have received many calls,” he said.

“Wait for a day,” the CJI continued. “This is definitely concerning the entire institution… I will not allow anyone on earth to taint the integrity of the institution and defame the institution. At any cost, I will not permit it. Whosoever high it may be, the law will take its course.”

He added that he had already passed an order and was taking the matter suo motu, assuring that appropriate action would follow. “This seems to be a calculated move,” he remarked.

Singhvi argued that the selectivity of the reference was troubling. “It is as if there is no corruption in other organs of governance – Ministers, bureaucrats, the police, politicians,” he said, suggesting the portrayal appeared deliberate.

The CJI described the reference as “tentatively calculated” and a “deep-rooted attempt” to denigrate the institution, though he refrained from elaborating further in court. Justice Joymalya Bagchi, also on the Bench, indicated that the mention impacted “constitutional integrity” and touched upon the principle of separation of powers, part of the Basic Structure Doctrine.