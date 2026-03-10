Supreme Court Seeks Explanation from NCERT Officials Over “Corruption in Judiciary” Remarks; Textbook Withdrawn, Unconditional Apology Issued

Key Points:
Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for March 11, 2026, NCERT issued an unconditional and unqualified apology for the controversial chapter in the Grade 8 textbook “Exploring Society: India and Beyond.” The entire book has been withdrawn and is no longer available.
Chapter IV titled “The Role of Judiciary in our Society” sparked backlash for discussing “Corruption in Judiciary,” case backlogs, and shortage of judges. Senior lawyers including Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi raised serious concerns over the contents.
Taking suo motu cognizance, CJI Surya Kant called the publication a move to undermine the judiciary’s dignity, after which the Supreme Court imposed a nationwide ban on the book. Show-cause notices have also been issued to NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani and the School Education Secretary.
Ahead of the official Supreme Court hearing of the matter scheduled for March 11, 2026, the NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) has issued an unconditional and unqualified apology for a controversial textbook chapter. In a post on X on March 10, 2026, the NCERT stated in their official press release: “The Director and Members of NCERT hereby tender an unconditional and unqualified apology for the said Chapter IV. The entire book has been withdrawn and is not available.”
The matter is regarding the publication of the new textbook, “Exploring Society: India and Beyond", for Grade 8 (Part II). NCERT is currently modifying the syllabus and making necessary changes in line with the revised National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020. As of now, the book has been discontinued, further publication has ceased, and physical copies are being seized, and have been called back.
Initially published on February 23, 2026, the book contained Chapter IV titled: “The Role of Judiciary in our Society”. This chapter sparked immediate backlash from the judiciary for a section discussing “Corruption in Judiciary”, along with mentions of severe case backlogs and a shortage of judges.
Following the release of the book and widely circulated excerpts of the chapter, many senior lawyers and judges, including prominent names such as Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal and Senior Advocate Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, raised serious concerns and took note of the matter.
Taking suo motu cognizance of the issue on February 25, 2026, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant stated that he was fully aware of the situation, mentioning: “This is definitely concerning the entire institution… I will not allow anyone on earth to taint the integrity of the institution and defame the institution. At any cost, I will not permit it. Howsoever high it may be, the law will take its course.”
The CJI further criticized the publication as a “calculated move to undermine and demean the dignity of the judiciary.” Consequently, on February 26, 2026, the Supreme Court ordered a complete, nation-wide blanket ban on the reprinting, physical distribution, and digital dissemination of the book.
Following the Supreme Court’s strict orders and hearings, NCERT immediately withdrew the book and tendered apologies for the error in judgment on their end. “We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate the understanding of all stakeholders. NCERT remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of accuracy, sensitivity, and responsibility in educational content,” NCERT added in their March 10 post on X.
As the situation unfolds, the Supreme Court has issued show-cause notices to the NCERT Director, Dinesh Prasad Saklani, and the School Education Secretary, demanding an explanation as to why contempt of court action should not be initiated against them. Meanwhile, NCERT has issued an urgent public advisory instructing anyone in possession of the withdrawn textbook to return it to the NCERT headquarters immediately.
NCERT has also mandated that any digital copies or excerpts shared on social media be permanently deleted. The Supreme Court is set to hold its next critical hearing on the matter on March 11, 2026, which will determine the further course of action and accountability for the publication.
