Supreme Court Seeks Explanation from NCERT Officials Over “Corruption in Judiciary” Remarks; Textbook Withdrawn, Unconditional Apology Issued

Chapter On Judiciary Triggers Backlash Over ‘Corruption’ References

Initially published on February 23, 2026, the book contained Chapter IV titled: “The Role of Judiciary in our Society”. This chapter sparked immediate backlash from the judiciary for a section discussing “Corruption in Judiciary”, along with mentions of severe case backlogs and a shortage of judges.

Following the release of the book and widely circulated excerpts of the chapter, many senior lawyers and judges, including prominent names such as Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal and Senior Advocate Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, raised serious concerns and took note of the matter.

CJI Surya Kant Takes Suo Motu Cognizance, Warns Against Defaming Judiciary

Taking suo motu cognizance of the issue on February 25, 2026, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant stated that he was fully aware of the situation, mentioning: “This is definitely concerning the entire institution… I will not allow anyone on earth to taint the integrity of the institution and defame the institution. At any cost, I will not permit it. Howsoever high it may be, the law will take its course.”

The CJI further criticized the publication as a “calculated move to undermine and demean the dignity of the judiciary.” Consequently, on February 26, 2026, the Supreme Court ordered a complete, nation-wide blanket ban on the reprinting, physical distribution, and digital dissemination of the book.

Following the Supreme Court’s strict orders and hearings, NCERT immediately withdrew the book and tendered apologies for the error in judgment on their end. “We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate the understanding of all stakeholders. NCERT remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of accuracy, sensitivity, and responsibility in educational content,” NCERT added in their March 10 post on X.

