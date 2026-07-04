Delhi Court Rejects Bail Pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in 2020 Riots Conspiracy Case

NEW DELHI, JULY 4 (IANS) A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed the regular bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.
Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Court rejected the bail applications after hearing arguments from both sides.
Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam had sought regular bail in the case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other penal provisions.
Last month, the trial court had issued notice on their bail applications and directed the Delhi Police to file its response.
In his plea, Sharjeel Imam contended that despite the passage of more than six months since the Supreme Court rejected his bail application in January, there had been no meaningful progress in the trial.
He had submitted that arguments on the question of framing of charges were yet to conclude and that he had remained behind bars for nearly six years in the case.
Umar Khalid had also sought regular bail before the trial court. Both applications were heard together by the Karkardooma Court.
Earlier this year, the Supreme Court dismissed the bail pleas of Khalid and Imam, holding that the prosecution material disclosed prima facie grounds attracting the statutory embargo on the grant of bail under Section 43D(5) of the UAPA.
At the same time, the apex court granted bail to five other accused in the case -- Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed.
The case pertains to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots and is being investigated under the provisions of the UAPA and other penal laws.
--IANS
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