'Last Opportunity': SC Gives Rajpal Yadav Two Weeks to Comply With Deposit Condition in Cheque Bounce Cases

THE SUPREME COURT on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, granted actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav a "last opportunity" of two weeks to comply with its direction to deposit money as a condition for avoiding surrender in connection with multiple cheque dishonour cases.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana was informed that the earlier direction to deposit Rs 5 crore had not been complied with.

Senior advocate P.S. Patwalia, appearing for Yadav, sought two weeks’ time, submitting that the actor was facing financial difficulties and intended to arrange the amount by selling property.

Seeking a final opportunity, the senior counsel submitted that Yadav be permitted to return before the top court with a concrete proposal and deposit at least Rs 2 crore.

However, the CJI Kant-led Bench, took note of the petitioner’s past conduct and observed that it did not inspire confidence.

“Though the past conduct of the petitioner does not inspire confidence, however, as a last opportunity, two weeks’ time is granted to the petitioner to honour the statement,” the Supreme Court said, posting the matter for further hearing on October 5.

It also directed Yadav to remain personally present on the next date with the demand draft, while directing the complainant to remain present as well.

The exemption earlier granted to the petitioner from surrendering was directed to continue till October 5, subject to the conditions imposed by the top court.

The CJI Kant-led Bench also directed Yadav to deposit his passport with the apex court registry. Earlier, on September 8, the Supreme Court had agreed to hear pleas filed by Yadav and his wife challenging the Delhi High Court judgment upholding their conviction in seven cheque dishonour cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The top court had granted them exemption from surrendering, subject to depositing Rs 5 crore with its registry, and issued notice on their Special Leave Petitions (SLPs).

The Delhi High Court had on July 10 upheld Yadav’s conviction while reducing his sentence from six months to three months’ simple imprisonment in each of the seven cases. It had also reduced the fine from Rs 1.60 crore to Rs 1.05 crore in each case, with the substantive sentences directed to run concurrently.

The High Court had taken into account payments already made by Yadav to the complainant, M/s Murli Projects Pvt Ltd, during the pendency of the proceedings.

Yadav and his wife have challenged the judgment before the Supreme Court, contending that a subsequent consent agreement between the parties was not properly considered by the courts below.

The petitioners have relied upon the Supreme Court’s judgment in M/s Gimpex Private Limited vs Manoj Goel, arguing that the subsequent agreement between the parties ought to have brought an end to the original complaint proceedings.

The Delhi High Court had earlier dismissed the revision petitions filed by Yadav and his wife, noting an extraordinary delay of 1,894 days in challenging the conviction and refusing to interfere with the findings of the courts below.

It had also observed that despite repeated opportunities and indulgence to facilitate an amicable settlement, Yadav had failed to honour undertakings given before the High Court.

[VP]