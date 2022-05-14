7 Easy Ways to do Intermittent fasting

Fasting completely or partially for a set period before eating normally again is what intermittent fasting entails. According to some studies, this way of eating may provide advantages such as weight loss, improved health, and increased longevity. Intermittent fasting supporters claim that it is easier to follow than traditional calorie-controlled diets.

Each person's experience with intermittent fasting is unique, and different styles will suit different people. Here are seven different ways to practice intermittent fasting:

Fast for 12 hours a day: The diet's guidelines are straightforward. Every day, a person must choose and follow a 12-hour fasting window. According to some researchers, fasting for 10 to 16 hours can cause the body to convert fat stores into energy, releasing ketones into the bloodstream and thus encouraging weight loss.

Fasting for 16 hours: The 16:8 method, also known as the Leangains diet, involves fasting for 16 hours a day and eating for 8 hours. Men fast for 16 hours per day on the 16:8 diet, while women fast for 14 hours. This type of intermittent fasting may be beneficial for someone who has tried the 12-hour fast but has not seen any results.

Fasting for 2 days a week: People who follow the 5:2 diet eat normally for 5 days and then cut back on calories for the other two days. Men typically consume 600 calories and women 500 calories during the two fasting days.

Alternate day fasting: There are several variations to the alternate-day fasting plan, which involves fasting every other day. Some people believe that alternate-day fasting requires complete abstinence from solid foods on fasting days, while others believe that up to 500 calories can be consumed. On feeding days, many people choose to eat as much as they want. Alternate day fasting is an extreme form of intermittent fasting.

A weekly 24-hour fast: Fasting for one or two days per week, also known as the Eat-Stop-Eat diet, entails going without food for 24 hours at a time. Many people fast between meals, such as breakfast and lunch. People on this diet plan can drink water, tea, and other calorie-free beverages during the fasting period. People should resume their normal eating habits on non-fasting days.

Meal skipping: Beginners may benefit from this adaptable approach to intermittent fasting. It entails occasionally skipping meals. People can skip meals based on their hunger level or time constraints. It is, however, critical to consume nutritious foods at each meal.

The Warrior Diet: The Warrior Diet is a high-intensity version of intermittent fasting. Fasting for 20 hours, eating only a few servings of raw fruit and vegetables, and then eating one large meal at night are all part of the Warrior Diet. Typically, the eating window is only 4 hours long. This type of intermittent fasting may be best for people who have tried other types of intermittent fasting. (AA/IANS)