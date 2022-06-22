See how Vitamin E benefits your skin

Pollution, stress, smoke, and inadequate nutrition through diet can all cause many skincare problems and can make the skin age faster. It is a constant task to manage skin care problems like acne, dullness, uneven skin tone, and absence of a healthy glow. Also, it is so tough to figure out what products would work well and give one a happy healthy skin. The answer to this is very simple, one thing that you can't go wrong with and will take care of all skin woes is Vitamin E.

One might have heard numerous times that Vitamin E is good for the skin. So it is a good idea to adopt Vitamin E-enriched face wash, moisturizers, creams, serums, etc.

Rachit Gupta, CEO, and MD, OxyGlow Cosmetics tells why and how Vitamin E is really good for the skin and how does it help:

* Vitamin E helps prevent signs of aging: pollution, smoke, and impurities destroy collagen in your skin and this leads to the formation of wrinkles, early aging, and dullness. Hence it is important to search for a good Vitamin E cream to help protect your skin. Vitamin E protects the skin from damage from external factors.

* It absorbs UVB light - Vitamin E forms a protective layer on the skin thereby preventing skin from harsh UVB light that causes aging of the skin. The combination of Vitamins C and E together work wonders with your SPF and gives an excellent effect on your skin.

* It moisturizes - Vitamin E is a great moisturizer, it helps skin maintain its health by keeping it repaired and rejuvenated. Vitamin E in moisturizers has antioxidants and helps to fight inflammation.

* Works on visibly reducing scars - pollution and stress make it harder for scars to heal. Protecting from pollution and impurities Vitamin E doubles up by helping with the process of healing scars.