Know why Muscle Matters!

Muscles are the largest component of your total lean body mass (or LBM), which is everything that makes up your body except for fat. Your muscles usually account for 50 per cent to 60 per cent of your body weight. The role of your muscles goes beyond simply allowing you to move and retain balance. Healthy muscles are also essential for your physical strength, organ function, skin integrity, immunity, and wound healing. That's why healthy muscles are pivotal for enjoying and achieving all of life's possibilities as you age.

Muscle health can often tell you how you are going to age and stay active and independent. So, it is important to understand what muscle health is and how it affects your life. Dr. Irfan Shaikh, Head, Medical & Scientific Affairs at Abbott's Nutrition business sheds light on things you should know about your muscles and muscle health:

Muscle Mass As You Age

Starting at age 40, adults can lose up to 8 per cent of their muscle mass per decade. After 70 years old, that rate may double. Muscle loss is also accelerated due to poor nutrition, illness, and chronic diseases. Muscle loss can impact your energy levels and mobility, increase the risk for falls and fractures, and even slow recovery from illness or surgery. You may move easily and maintain your body robust with healthy muscles. They support your daily activities like playing sports, dancing, walking your dog, swimming, and other things requiring physical movement. Your joints are better able to function when you have strong muscles. You may be more prone to knee injuries if, for example, the muscles surrounding that knee become weak. Muscle health also aids with keeping your balance.

Muscles and Immune Health

If you want to build a strong immune system and reduce your risk of bacterial and viral infections, don't underestimate your muscles. Muscle tissue plays a role in activating immune cells, and people with lower muscle and strength levels have reduced immune function. To enhance your immune health, take a look at your overall diet and center your meals around lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and beans, and low-fat dairy. Together, these foods provide micronutrients like calcium, vitamin D, iron, and antioxidants that can help keep your immune system strong and rejuvenate muscle health.