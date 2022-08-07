What effect has COVID-19 had on adult friendships?

The pandemic forced us to rethink who and what is important to us in terms of how we allocate our attention. Some friendships may have ended as a result of the pandemic, whereas others may have faded gradually.

We observed some relationships were kept by enduring fondness while some slipped away without an in-person anchor when communication was confined to texts, phone conversations, and the occasional celebration on Zoom. In fact, after the pandemic, there has been a change in how individuals view real connections.

According to Bumble's research, 43 percent of surveyed Indian adults said that COVID hurt their intimate ties. Comparatively, just 18 per cent of people reported good effects. The loss of adult friendships is profound, whether it is due to falling out or simply losing contact with friends.

Indian citizens cite trust (62 per cent), regular communication, common values (48 per cent), and equal effort (42 per cent) as the three most crucial characteristics of a meaningful connection.

"At Bumble, we believe firmly that social connections play a vital role in the human experience, and that strong relationships are key to a happy and healthy life. Per our recent study, 34 per cent of Indian adults want to expand their circle of friends in a new way post-pandemic. More people in India are now opening up to finding friends virtually