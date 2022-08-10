How to take care of your hair Damage during Monsoon

After enduring the oppressive heat of summer, we are all in agreement that the monsoon season is pure delight. It is a warm experience to travel to a local hill station in the rain and chilly air.



During the monsoons, we often enjoy our lazy weekends by practicing self-care and simply concentrating on how to improve our bodies and skin. Not only do we neglect our haircare regimen, but it frequently falls lower on the priority list.



Although we have liked getting soaked in the rain throughout the monsoon season, it will soon come to an end. This has been the most difficult time of year to take care of our hair. Our hair becomes frizzy, dry, loses its lustre, and develops dandruff and an itchy scalp as a result of rising air humidity and improper haircare practices. These symptoms are all telltale signs of hair damage.



Okay, we've seen enough to know that this season makes our hair more vulnerable to damage, but surely we can take preventative measures when the time is right? So here are five strategies to cure monsoon-related hair damage.



Apply Aloe Vera and Green tea-based hair oil



Do you recall the "nuska" your grandmother used? "Your Hair is ready to travel; just apply oil." Making oiling a regular part of your hair care routine will help prepare your hair. Twice a week, apply hair oil before shampooing to strengthen hair strands from the roots, lessen frizz, and avoid hair breakage. To help repair the damage and make it smooth, silky, and bouncy, it's crucial to choose an oil with caring components like Hair & Care, which comprises plant-based extracts of Aloe Vera and Green Tea.