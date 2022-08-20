In a perfect world, you exit one relationship amicably and begin a new one. No more links, no more memories, no more bitterness in the heart. But the world is not perfect where we live. Breakups are frequently messy and leave you with a shared past that you didn't ask for. How do you handle that?

Dating app QuackQuack, polled individuals between the ages of 21 and 35 to learn their thoughts on bringing up the ex with the current partner.

According to the report, 61 percent of people discuss their ex-partner with their current companion. They advocate talking to your partner about anything that is upsetting you. However, 39 percent of people are concerned that it might damage their relationship. Talking about your ex is like wading into uncharted territory.

Healthy relationship check

Talking about their ex with their new spouse shows that they are in a solid and stable relationship, according to 47 percent of women between the ages of 25 and 30. They chimed that the present partner must have endured at least a few heartbreaks. There shouldn't be any justification for being reluctant to discuss the past. Up until the point when it begins to compromise their mental health, everyone aspires to be a tough cookie. You'd feel lighter and happier after talking about your ex and the pain that the breakup caused.

Trauma bonding

56 percent of those over 30 in tier 1 and tier 2 cities converse about their ex-partner, but they claim that the dialogue is really about the trauma they caused each other rather than the ex. Their relationships are frequently strengthened by listening to each other's stories about their prior tragedies.

Some mentioned focusing on the positive aspect of their exes. While it is tempting to dish about the said ex, that is not a healthy approach.