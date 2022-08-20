Top chattiest states in India are Karnataka and Maharashtra

In the 1980s, everyone stepped out in the evening to talk with their friends, relatives, and neighbours about their daily lives, catch up on current events, share anecdotes and information, and debate politics. In 2022, one loses track of time incessantly exploring the internet, discovering unique and occasionally mind-blowing information from throughout the world and country. They share intriguing stuff with friends and family and start conversations about a variety of topics. Discussions concerning long-lost folklore, diversity, new innovations, and almost everything are still happening on, but only on the internet.



But where are most of these conversations coming from? Which are some of the chattiest regions of India? Let's find out.



ShareChat has discovered that Karnataka is the chattiest State in India and tops the list. It is followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Telangana.



The land of gold - Karnataka



With a monthly engagement of over 11.3 million users, Karnataka tops the list of the chattiest regions across India that engage in their native language. ShareChat has also created a lot of buzz in the Kannada industry as KOLs from the cinema and TV industry continuously join Live Audio chatrooms to engage with thousands of fans. More than 0.26 million Kannada creators on the platform deliver nearly 3.1 million unique content on varied themes in a month. One of the popular ongoing Kannada chatrooms on the platform is Namma Adda, which invites actors, singers, journalists, doctors, and lyricists to conduct sessions to discuss their genres of expertise.



Renowned personalities from Karnataka like Vinayak Joshi, Vani Harikrishna, Shashank Sheshagiri, Master Manjunath have also hosted several chatroom sessions. Popular Kannada composer Manikanth Kadri and playback singer Supriyaa Ram were seen jamming in a special 'Swara Sanje' session on ShareChat Audio Chatroom with a total audience of 30K+ from the Kannada-speaking community.



The state that never sleeps - Maharashtra



Maharashtra comes second on the list with more than 10 million monthly active users engaging on the platform through different formats. More than 0.18 million creators from the land of Bollywood deliver +2.1 million content creations on different themes on the platform monthly. Recently two creators from Maharashtra, Akki and Pihu who met each other on the platform's Live Audio Chatrooms, are now happily married. They credit the platform for making their destinies collide.