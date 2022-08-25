Here's a guide for understanding the 4 categories of dog food

Keeping a pet is no less than a lifetime commitment as they are reliant on you. Pet owners are often guilty of paying less attention to their pet's health and more to their convenience. They don't like spending time cooking food for their dogs, so they end up feeding them whatever is available. Since there are many options and choices for dog food on the market, it is best to categorize them so that it will be simpler to select and determine which dog food is best.

One needs to know the different categories of food, which are suitable for a dog, and to know about the necessity of feeding your dogs properly. There are four different categories of dog food and each dog food has its respective category. It is the responsibility of the pet owner to provide their dogs with the proper type of food they deserve.

On the eve of International Dog Day, Ambarish Sikarwar, Business Head of Ziglythis aims to provide you with an insight into the 4 different categories of food for your dogs:

Wet Dog Food: Investigating the wet dog food area is one of the greatest ways to choose food for your pet. This type of food has a soft, mushy quality that dogs find to be very appetizing. It also has the proper aroma, which draws your dog to it and encourages them to gladly eat the meal. Experts advise wet food for picky eaters as well as pups so they may easily ingest the food. Additionally, it is less processed than other foods on the market, allowing the nutrients to stay in their natural state.

Dry Dog Food: There are various varieties of dry dog food available while shopping for dog food online in India. This type of meal is also referred to as kibble. It is perfect for your dog since you can select the one that matches the breed, age, and muzzle type of your furry friend because it comes in a variety of sizes and forms. The food's crunchiness helps maintain dental hygiene by brushing your pet's teeth. Feeding your dog is simple; all you need to do is adjust the ratio of the amount to your dog's needs.