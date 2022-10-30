By: Abdul Sahid Khan
World Vegan Day is coming up, and what better way to mark this occasion than by incorporating wholesome, distinctive, and delectable vegan-based coffee recipes?
Start your day off right with these tasty vegan coffee recipes from Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India, Beverage Training Manager, Lavazza India.
This lite latte with the sweet fragrance of lavender and the smooth taste of white chocolate makes it a perfect hot coffee. Though it's a black coffee, the combination of soy cream on the top will give you the perfect feel of milk coffee.
Ingredients :
200 ml French press coffee
10 ml Lavender Syrup
15 gm White Chocolate
Topping Ideas:
White Chocolate grated
Few drops of lavender syrup
Whipped cream
Directions:
Take lavender syrup and white chocolate slab in a glass mug, add little hot water and melt it well.
Brew a strong coffee in a French press, and pour it over a mixture of white chocolate and lavender.
Garnish with whipped cream, White Chocolate grated, and a few drops of lavender syrup.
Caribbean-style vegan coffee mocktail with cinnamon spice, soy cream, and butter rum to make it a perfect relaxing cold coffee.
Ingredients:
45 ml Espresso/Moka pot coffee
15 ml butter rum syrup
10 ml maple syrup
6-8 ice cubes
60 ml soy cream
Cinnamon sugar for the rim
Directions:
Take a cocktail shaker, and add ice cubes, coffee, and syrups. Shake it well.
Wipe the rim of your glass with a couple of drops of maple syrup, and then dip the rim of the glass into the cinnamon sugar.
Strain and pour the contents over ice into your glass, pour soy cream over it slowly.
Cinnamon sugar; Mix cinnamon and sugar with a 1:4 ratio.
This is the simplest and best coffee float recipe with perfect combinations of nutty and creamy flavors, fizzy and bubbles add excitement.
Ingredients:
45 ml Espresso/Moka pot coffee
1 scoop dairy free Vanilla Ice Cream
20 ml hazelnut syrup
150 ml Club Soda
4-5 ice cubes
Directions:
Take a glass with 4-5 ice cubes, add hazelnut syrup, dairy free vanilla ice cream over it.
Pour freshly brewed coffee over it.
Top your glass with soda until it's full and enjoy the fizz.
It's a delicious and nutritious smoothie with your daily caffeine dose. This healthy coffee beverage is sweet but with no extra sugar and is very filling.
Ingredients:
45 ml Espresso/Moka pot coffee
1 banana
2 dates (without seed)
15-20 ml maple syrup
100 ml almond milk
4-6 ice cubes
Directions:
Brew espresso freshly and cool it down.
Add peeled and sliced banana, almond milk, dates, maple syrup, and espresso into a blender and blend until it's smooth.
Pour it into Glass, and enjoy your healthy espresso smoothie.
If you want, garnish it with some banana slices, and broken cashew nuts, or add some walnuts.
