Diabetes-Friendly Dinner Recipes.

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

Do you stay away from your favourite food because you have diabetes and feel that healthy food cannot be tasty? Having diabetes does not mean you cannot enjoy delicious meals.



Planning the necessary steps as part of preventative measures and lifestyle changes to control high blood sugar levels is essential. Food plays an important role in regulating blood sugar levels, it is vital for people with diabetes to look into their diet and pay attention to what they eat when they eat, and plan the meals accordingly. To manage diabetes, one needs to be equally vigilant and watch daily intake.



Here are some delectable recipes shared by Pratibha Sharma, Certified Health and Wellness Coach of Fast&Up that will help you meet your goals and satisfy you, no matter which season it is:



Mexican Vegetable Salad



INGREDIENTS



FOR DRESSING:



Extra virgin olive oil 2 tbsp



Fresh coriander roughly chopped



Minced garlic 2 cloves



Oregano 2 tsp



Lemon juice 3 tbsp



Cumin powder 3/4th tsp



Chili flakes 1/4th tsp



FOR SALAD:



Lettuce 200 gm



Tomatoes 3/4



Corn 1/4 cup



Kidney beans 1/2 cup boiled



Bell peppers 2 small sized



STEPS:



In a glass, add olive oil, coriander, garlic, oregano, lemon juice, cumin powder, and chili flakes and whisk them well.



Chop lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, corn, and boiled kidney beans. Add dressing and toss the ingredients.



The delicious Mexican Salad is ready to be served.



Stir Fry Tofu



INGREDIENTS



Olive oil 2 tbsp



Tofu 200 gm



Soy Sauce 1 tbsp



Broccoli 1 cup



Mushroom 8 to 10 buttoned mushroom



Sesame Seeds 2 tsp



Brown Rice cooked 120 gm



STEPS



In a skillet, take olive oil.



Add tofu, and saute until golden brown.



Add some soy sauce and saute for a minute.



Now add broccoli, mushroom, and some soy sauce and saute for a few more minutes.



Put sesame seeds.



Your tofu is ready to be served over brown rice.



Zucchini Basil Noodles



INGREDIENTS



Zucchini 2



Olive oil 2 tbsp



Garlic 1 clove



Tomato 1



Chili Flakes 1/4th tsp



Salt and pepper as per taste



Fresh basil 1 cup



STEPS



Spiralize the zucchini.



In a skillet, heat the olive oil and saute spiralized zucchini



Add garlic and toss in sliced tomatoes for a minute



Add chili flakes, salt, and pepper, and toss well



Sprinkle on torn fresh basil and twirl!



Italian Vegetable Minestrone Soup



INGREDIENTS



Olive oil 2 tbsp



Onion 1, chopped



Carrot 1, cubed



Celery handful



Tomato paste 2 tbsp



Salt and black pepper as per taste



Garlic 1 clove



Oregano 1 tsp



Thyme 1/4th tsp



Bay leaves 1



Chili flakes 1/4th tsp



STEPS



Warm some olive oil in a pot



Add chopped onion, carrot, celery, tomato paste, and a pinch of salt.



Cook for 7-10 minutes



Add garlic, oregano and thyme. Stir for 2 minutes



Add the salt, bay leaves, and chili flakes.



Season with black pepper. Serve hot.



Enjoy nutritious and delicious dinners all week with these diabetic-friendly recipes. The best part is that even the non-diabetic members of your family will love this! (SJ/IANS)