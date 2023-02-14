Valentine's Day 2023: Cocktail recipes

An all-natural coffee liqueur that uses cold brewing methods-Quaffine boasts a spectrum of coffee flavors. As Valentine's day is just around the corner, why not whip up some of the most scrumptious cocktails using Quaffine to impress your significant other. The coffee is specifically roasted to a medium-dark type to enable the extraction of a spectrum of coffee flavours. These cocktails are easy to make and perfect for creating a cozy and intimate atmosphere. Get ready to tantalize your taste buds and make this valentine's day one to remember.
BEANS AND BOTANICALS
Ingredients:
25ml Quaffine
35ml saffron, cardamom and rose infused gin
1 lime wedge
Tonic water to top up
Method:
Pour quaffine and gin over ice in a highball glass.
Squeeze and drop a wedge of lime.
Top up with tonic water.
Garnish: Orange slice and dried rose petals
LATINO OLD FASHIONED
Ingredients:
25ml Quaffine Cold Brew Liqueur
35ml XO rum
1 barspoon grenadine
3 dashes Angostura bitters
Method:
Stir all ingredients with ice and strain over block ice in an Absinthe rinsed old fashioned glass.
Garnish: Orange twist
MY KINDA BERRY COCKTAIL
Ingredients:
30 ml Quaffine Cold Brew Liqueur
30 ml White Rum
40ml fresh raspberry puree
Ginger ale to top up
Method:
Pour all ingredients over crushed ice in a goblet. Churn well
Top up with Ginger ale.
Garnish: Mint sprig and raspberries
SALTED CARAMEL ESPRESSO MARTINI
Ingredients:
25ml Quaffine Cold Brew Liqueur
35ml Gold Rum
10ml Caramel syrup
1 shot espresso
1 tiny pinch Himalayan salt
Method:
Shake all ingredients with ice and fine strain in a coupe glass
Garnish: Cocoa powder
The final month of the winter merits extra attention. In order to help you beat the winter blues and get into the festive mood, Grey Goose and Martini have created these winter-appropriate cocktails. Enjoy a Grey Goose Aperitivo Espresso with orange zest while soaking in the winter sun. A Dry Apple Martini before lunch will help you reap the health advantages of one apple a day while warding off the winter blues. Enjoy a Grey Goose Old-Fashioned on the rocks at cocktail hour to see for yourself why this drink has endured for so long. Even when it becomes colder, keep the festivities going. Furry clothing and a fireplace are optional but highly advised.
GREY GOOSE OLD FASHIONED
Ingredients:
50ml Grey Goose vodka
2tsp Demerara Brown Sugar
Dash of hot water
Dash of Angostura Aromatic Bitters
Orange zest
Method:
Add the sugar and water to a rock glass, then stir to dissolve.
Add orange zest.
Slowly trickle in Grey Goose and cubed ice, piece by piece, stirring throughout.
Toped with cubed ice to serve.
APERITIVO ESPRESSO
Ingredients:
1 part Grey Goose vodka
1 part unsweetened coffee
Tonic water
Orange zest
Method:
Build in wine glass in this order- Grey Goose vodka, coffee, tonic water, orange zest.
L'ESPRESSO MARTINI COCKTAIL
Ingredients:
1.5 parts Grey Goose vodka
1 part Single origin espresso
0.75 part premium coffee liqueur
Pinch of salt
Method:
Add all ingredients together to a shaker and shake vigorously.
Strain into a martini glass.
Garnish with salted dark chocolate powder
MARTINI DRY APPLE
Ingredients:
2 parts Martini Extra Dry
1/4 part apple juice
1/3 part Manzana Verde
1/8 part apple syrup
2tsp caster sugar
Juice of half a lemon
Half a green apple
Method:
Shake all the ingredients with cubed ice then double strain into a chilled martini cocktail glass.
Garnish with apple slice.
