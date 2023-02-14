Valentine's Day 2023: Cocktail recipes

An all-natural coffee liqueur that uses cold brewing methods-Quaffine boasts a spectrum of coffee flavors. As Valentine's day is just around the corner, why not whip up some of the most scrumptious cocktails using Quaffine to impress your significant other. The coffee is specifically roasted to a medium-dark type to enable the extraction of a spectrum of coffee flavours. These cocktails are easy to make and perfect for creating a cozy and intimate atmosphere. Get ready to tantalize your taste buds and make this valentine's day one to remember.



BEANS AND BOTANICALS



Ingredients:



25ml Quaffine



35ml saffron, cardamom and rose infused gin



1 lime wedge



Tonic water to top up



Method:



Pour quaffine and gin over ice in a highball glass.



Squeeze and drop a wedge of lime.



Top up with tonic water.



Garnish: Orange slice and dried rose petals



LATINO OLD FASHIONED



Ingredients:



25ml Quaffine Cold Brew Liqueur



35ml XO rum



1 barspoon grenadine



3 dashes Angostura bitters



Method:



Stir all ingredients with ice and strain over block ice in an Absinthe rinsed old fashioned glass.



Garnish: Orange twist





MY KINDA BERRY COCKTAIL



Ingredients:



30 ml Quaffine Cold Brew Liqueur



30 ml White Rum



40ml fresh raspberry puree



Ginger ale to top up



Method:



Pour all ingredients over crushed ice in a goblet. Churn well



Top up with Ginger ale.



Garnish: Mint sprig and raspberries



SALTED CARAMEL ESPRESSO MARTINI



Ingredients:



25ml Quaffine Cold Brew Liqueur



35ml Gold Rum



10ml Caramel syrup



1 shot espresso



1 tiny pinch Himalayan salt



Method:



Shake all ingredients with ice and fine strain in a coupe glass



Garnish: Cocoa powder



The final month of the winter merits extra attention. In order to help you beat the winter blues and get into the festive mood, Grey Goose and Martini have created these winter-appropriate cocktails. Enjoy a Grey Goose Aperitivo Espresso with orange zest while soaking in the winter sun. A Dry Apple Martini before lunch will help you reap the health advantages of one apple a day while warding off the winter blues. Enjoy a Grey Goose Old-Fashioned on the rocks at cocktail hour to see for yourself why this drink has endured for so long. Even when it becomes colder, keep the festivities going. Furry clothing and a fireplace are optional but highly advised.





GREY GOOSE OLD FASHIONED



Ingredients:



50ml Grey Goose vodka



2tsp Demerara Brown Sugar



Dash of hot water



Dash of Angostura Aromatic Bitters



Orange zest



Method:



Add the sugar and water to a rock glass, then stir to dissolve.



Add orange zest.



Slowly trickle in Grey Goose and cubed ice, piece by piece, stirring throughout.



Toped with cubed ice to serve.



APERITIVO ESPRESSO



Ingredients:



1 part Grey Goose vodka



1 part unsweetened coffee



Tonic water



Orange zest



Method:



Build in wine glass in this order- Grey Goose vodka, coffee, tonic water, orange zest.





L'ESPRESSO MARTINI COCKTAIL



Ingredients:



1.5 parts Grey Goose vodka



1 part Single origin espresso



0.75 part premium coffee liqueur



Pinch of salt



Method:



Add all ingredients together to a shaker and shake vigorously.



Strain into a martini glass.



Garnish with salted dark chocolate powder



MARTINI DRY APPLE



Ingredients:



2 parts Martini Extra Dry



1/4 part apple juice



1/3 part Manzana Verde



1/8 part apple syrup



2tsp caster sugar



Juice of half a lemon



Half a green apple



Method:



Shake all the ingredients with cubed ice then double strain into a chilled martini cocktail glass.



Garnish with apple slice.

(SJ/IANS)