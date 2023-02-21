Yuzu - the skincare ingredient that deserves your attention

It's the time of the year when healthy skin is on everyone's mind! So, here's a new holy grail for all Korean skincare lovers! Yuzu - a citrus fruit and the plant from the Rutaceae family; also known as the Japanese grapefruit, it has a bright yellow color, is smaller than an orange, is tart yet aromatic, and yes, you can eat it!

Apart from being a gastronomical delight, Yuzu's benefits for skin care are responsible for making it the buzziest skincare ingredient that the beauty world cannot get enough of. Imagine the wonders it can do for your skin if it has 3x the amount of Vitamin C as compared to lemons! Quench Botanics shares some great benefits of this magical ingredient for the skin.

Antioxidant-rich

Given the fact that this awesome citrus fruit has 3 times the Vitamin C of its fellow citrus friends, it easily tops the antioxidant list. Remember antioxidants? The good guys shield your face from free radicals, boost the skin's radiance, and keep it looking youthful. What more could we ask for?