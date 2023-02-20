Kolkata: HIV(+) special educator asked to go on leave 5 days after his marriage

"The pictures of their wedding went viral on social media. However, five days after the marriage when the groom joined back his duty at the special education center, the center head called him to his room and accused him of joining the center after suppressing that he is HIV(+). As per the existing legal provision, an HIV(+) person is not bound to declare that unless he joins the core medical sector," Ghosh explained.

Thereafter the center head asked the groom to go on indefinite leave. "He even told him that there is immense pressure from the guardians of the children associated with the center that the groom should no longer be associated with them. Thereafter, the center head asked him to go on indefinite leave and also said that the central authorities will consider whether he will join back duty in the future after HIV tests are conducted for the children associated with the center. What is most unfortunate is the center head himself is a doctor," Ghosh said.

"Oh my god! How could he do that/" was the first reaction from the city-based renowned physician Dr. Udipta Roy when IANS contacted him for his comments and detailed the development. "Infection happens through sexual intercourse or blood transmission or infected needles in case of the drug. Forget touching and shaking hands, infection does not even happen in the case of normal kissing. This is most unfortunate that the discrimination against that unfortunate groom has been done from an educated brain and who has a medical degree," Dr. Roy said.