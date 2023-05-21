Teenagers Skincare Routine



If you're a teen looking to establish a skincare routine, here are some tips on how to build a daily routine and what products to use:



Cleanse: Start by washing your face with a gentle cleanser every morning and night. Look for a product that is formulated for your skin type (oily, dry, combination) and is free of harsh chemicals and fragrances.



Nourish: After cleansing, apply a moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated and healthy. Look for a product that is non-comedogenic (won't clog pores), and contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin



Protect: During the daytime, apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to shield your skin from harmful UV rays. Look for an oil-free and non-comedogenic product.





Read the ingredient list and be informed about what you are applying to your skin because anything and everything you apply to your skin will be absorbed into it. Stay away from products containing artificial fragrances, toxic chemicals, and products not meant for teenagers. [IANS/JS]

