Reasons to experiment beyond nude lipsticks

When it comes to lipstick, nude shades have been the go-to choice for many. While they offer classic, understated elegance, it's time to break free from the norm and experiment with a world of vibrant and diverse lip colors.

From beginners to makeup enthusiasts, everyone can benefit from stepping outside the comfort zone of nude lipstick.

"It's important to remember that the most reliable judge of whether a makeup look or color suits you is none other than yourself. Your instincts and personal preferences serve as an infallible beauty guide, steering your choices. The shades that resonate with you and the styles that make you feel confident are the ones that genuinely matter. There's no universal code; the only rule is to trust oneself," says Muskan Jain, Brand Manager, at MARS Cosmetics.

It's easy to lose the joy of self-expression in makeup, especially amidst our busy routines. What once brought us happiness and playfulness can gradually transform into a more utilitarian approach focused on concealing and correcting. The simple pleasure of selecting and applying a lip color can become stifled by the fear of making mistakes or going beyond the boundaries of what's considered acceptable.

"This apprehension often leads many to stick with the familiar and safe territory of nude lipsticks. The fashion of minimalism has also impacted beauty preferences over time, leading to the trend of nude lipsticks, nude makeup, no-makeup makeup, and more. Several factors determine whether lipstick complements a particular skin color, regardless of whether it's bold or neutral. As a result, a few adjustments here and there can help you become your expert. This holds significance because the choice of lipstick can often be a very important symbol of one's personality."

If you want to tip-toe with new colors or if you're a beginner makeup enthusiast. Shreedha Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, of The Ayurveda Company, suggests using organic and naturally infused ingredients, as well as classic colors like deep reds, vibrant pinks, and endless browns lipstick could be a safer side to start trying colours beyond nude because those colours create a dramatic focal point while also accentuating face characteristics with a hint of mysticism.

"Stepping beyond nude lipstick can be seen as a form of self-expression. While the market is flooded with many brands providing different variations and colours, it is essential to note that the best ones are organic and naturally infused with ingredients that go beyond providing a mere tint to offering self-care benefits. Some options are enriched with Ayurvedic ingredients like beetroot to restore natural colour, Castor seed oil to deeply moisturise lips, and Vitamin E to protect lips from darkening, thus enhancing your appearance while promoting overall lip health. Dark lipsticks effortlessly complement various edgy, sophisticated, or dramatic looks. In addition to this, these vibrant shades can complement multiple skin tones.