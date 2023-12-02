Fossil announces one-of-a-kind willy wonka collection

Just like the legendary candymaker, Fossil celebrates being authentic to all the parts of yourself—even the outlandish ones—with this whimsical capsule of watches, leather goods, and jewelry paying homage to iconic elements of the original film.

"We are thrilled to pay tribute to Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory—a beloved, nostalgic story that has connected people across generations,” says Melissa Lowenkron, Chief Brand Officer of Fossil. “We’re proud that our collection has honored the whimsy and adventure of this classic film, with a modern, elevated design aesthetic.”

Willy Wonka x Fossil launches with two limited-edition watches on the bestselling Carraway (Rs.17495) and Raquel (Rs. 14995) platforms. With a dimensional chocolate bar-inspired dial, the limited-edition Wonka Bar Carraway set features a caseback etched with an official Golden Ticket and is packaged with both a brilliant bracelet and a chocolate bar-inspired silicone strap. Inspired by the film’s famous lickable wallpaper, the Raquel watch lends a little joy and a lot of color to any look with a leather fruit pattern strap and a memorable quote from the film etched on the caseback. Each watch is presented in exclusive packaging, inspired by a chocolate bar in an iconic Willy Wonka wrapper, with an official certificate of authenticity—designed to look just like your very own Golden Ticket.

The collection also features two stunning, hand-beaded handbags and a Golden Ticket keyfob (Rs. 3495). The impeccably crafted chocolate bar clutch (Rs. 19995) is designed with a slim silhouette, while the hand-beaded fruit bag (Rs. 21995) pays tribute to Willy Wonka’s famous lickable wallpaper in a second bold clutch silhouette. The hand-beaded design follows the iconic fruit pattern, and the silhouette can be worn in multiple ways with a removable chain. Each handbag features an official certificate of authenticity.

The collaboration also features special-edition jewelry pieces, including a statement signet ring (Rs. 5295) presenting a mini Willy Wonka Golden Ticket atop the design. This is accompanied by a necklace (Rs. 12495) and bracelet (Rs. 11995) featuring the colorful, fruit-shaped crystals recalling the lickable wallpaper, as well as a faceted crystal pendant filled with floating clear crystals and a tiny bottle inspired by the iconic Fizzy Lifting Drink (Rs. 9995). Like the watches, the jewelry pieces are presented in exclusive chocolate bar-inspired packaging with an official certificate of authenticity.

The Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory x Fossil collection launches globally on December 4, in anticipation of the release of Warner Bros. Pictures’ big screen holiday spectacle, “Wonka.” IANS/KB