Helping Soldiers Serve on a Full Stomach

Helping Soldiers: When Cadet Katie Wright was growing up, she oftentimes was the family chef. Her mother didn’t like to cook, and her brother was passionate about football and ate a special diet to perform well. This was her first introduction to nutrition and sparked her journey into helping others through food.

“I learned how to cook, so we weren’t eating cereal every night,” Wright joked.

Cadet Wright is a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program member and a senior studying Nutrition and Dietetics at the University of Northern Colorado (UNC). She’s combining her two passions of serving her country and nutrition by learning how to properly meet soldiers’ dietary needs.

“After graduation, I’m applying to UNC’s master's program for Dietetics, and I will hopefully be able to finish that in three years, depending on what unit I'm going into,” Wright said. “Then, I want to work in Basic Training, the Ranger Regiment or Special Forces, those selections and help candidates succeed nutritionally.”

According to their website, the Army ROTC was introduced at UNC in 1983. In 1997, the program was consolidated with the ROTC program at Colorado State University. Military training and ROTC have made valuable contributions to the universities, Colorado and the nation. The program has advanced from a makeshift drill team to a highly organized group of young men and women. Both ROTC programs have grown rapidly and have received regional and national recognition.

During classes, leadership labs, physical training and field training exercises, Army ROTC students will learn firsthand what it takes to lead others, motivate groups and conduct missions as an officer in the Army.

However, those tasks can be hard on an empty stomach, which is why Wright is using her knowledge and investing it into the nutrition needs of the armed forces. Wright served as a cook in the Army for five years in the United States and Korea and saw many personnel come through the dining facilities (DFAC).

“Thursdays was our most popular day, and it was soul food. If people were coming into the DFAC, they ate a very well-balanced diet, to include an array of protein, vegetables, whole grains, salad bar, fruit bar and dessert,” she said.

However, these options from the DFAC make up only a portion of a soldier’s diet. Most times, Wright says you need something that can be prepared quickly and can be traveled with.

“When you're in the field, you eat more MREs (Meals, Ready to Eat) and UGR-As (Unitized Group Rations). They're meant to last for several years or beyond in all sorts of climates,” Wright said.

MREs are dehydrated and fully cooked, which allows them to be taken anywhere. Wright says cold weather MREs only need added water to complete. MREs include flameless heaters that use a small amount of water to create an exothermic reaction.

According to the Army Recommended Dietary Allowances, AR 40–25 from 1985, the average caloric intake of soldiers should be 3,200 calories for men and 2,400 for women. The Institute of Medicine found that highly active service members between the ages of 18 and 30 typically burned 4,200 calories a day while only consuming about 2,400 calories a day during combat.

Wright was able to see this disparity firsthand in the field, and wanted to see what she could do to help.

“Around 10% - 35% of your total calories should come from protein. A good starting point is 0.08g of protein per kilogram per body weight. But soldiers might need more depending on their output or intake,” Wright explained.

During her master’s program study, she hopes to learn more about nutritional standards in the armed forces and develop solutions to the problem.

“Learning from peer-reviewed articles, my professors here and the dietitians that used to be a part of my unit, I think those three have really helped shape me into becoming a better soldier to help people with nutrition and learn more about nutrition,” Wright said.

As both a cadet and a student, Wright has enjoyed her time at UNC.

“The people are pretty cool, and they make the experience much better,” Wright said. “And we're definitely a family. We're a very close and small family.” Newswise/SP