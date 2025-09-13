HUL cuts prices of key products after GST rate reduction

New Delhi, Sep 13: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), one of India’s biggest consumer goods companies, has announced a cut in prices of several popular products after the government reduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) on personal care and food items.

The new prices will come into effect from September 22, and the revised packs will soon reach shops across the country.

Among personal care products, Dove shampoo (180 ml) will now cost Rs 145 instead of Rs 165, while Lux soap (100 gm) has become cheaper at Rs 30 compared to Rs 35 earlier.

Lifebuoy soap (125 gm) will also see a price drop, from Rs 33 to Rs 28, according to the official notification.

In the food and beverages category, Kissan Jam (500 gm) has been reduced from Rs 160 to Rs 140, and Horlicks (1 kg) will now be available at Rs 350, down from Rs 390.