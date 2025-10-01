In Sanatan Culture, Homosexuality Is not the Bug, it Is The feature : Temple walls and Scriptures proves it

In India’s past, queerness found space in art, literature, poetry, stories, sutras, and sacred texts. Homosexuality and gender diversity flourished openly in ancient and medieval India, visible in temple carvings and epics as well. Despite this rich history, why many remain unaware of it today is largely because of colonial laws that later criminalised LGBTQ lives and pushed them into silence.

For centuries, India’s landscape of sexuality and gender has been more diverse than many realise. Hinduism offers a rich collection of literary and artistic sources that reflect LGBTQ life in ancient India. Ancient texts, temple carvings, and oral traditions tell stories of love and desire beyond rigid binaries.

But it was disrupted by colonial rule, when Victorian morality was imposed through Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, criminalising same-sex intimacy. The legacy of that law persisted for over a century, shaping societal attitudes toward LGBTQ people in India until its repeal in 2018.



LGBTQ in Ancient India

Before colonialism, the Indian subcontinent did not classify sexuality into rigid categories like “heterosexual” or “homosexual.” Instead, Ancient stories, traditions, and communities reflected fluid understandings of gender and desire. Even in Kama Sutra, an ancient Indian sanskrit text written by Vatsyayana around 3rd–4th century, it describes homosexual practices in various places as well as explains range of sex, gender and types.

LGBTQ was also recorded in Ancient Hindu texts like the Mahabharata and Ramayana which contain tales of gender transformation, same-sex unions, and non-binary figures, such as the story of Shikhandi, born female but living as a man, and the union of King Bhagiratha’s two mothers highlight ancient acceptance of queer lives.

Not only in ancient texts even Ancient temples also reflected LGBTQ themes through art. For instance, the Khajuraho temples in Madhya Pradesh, built between the 10th and 12th centuries, depict erotic sculptures celebrating intimacy in many forms, including same-sex relationships. These were not seen as “abnormal” but rather a natural part of human love.

There is also a rich history of LGBTQ in Indian Islamic Culture such as in Mughal artwork and poetry. They contained examples of celebrations of male homoeroticism. Even the first Mughal Emperor Babur, wrote in his autobiography Baburnama about his affection and desire for a male companion named Baburi. He wrote "Occasionally Baburi came to me, but I was so bashful that I could not look him in the face, much less converse freely with him. In my excitement and agitation I could not thank him for coming, much less complain of his leaving. Who could bear to demand the ceremonies of fealty?”

Since ancient times, a third gender has also been recognized in India. Communities such as hijras and kinnars held a distinct place in society, performing rituals at births and weddings to bless fertility and prosperity. Though often marginalised, they carried cultural visibility and spiritual significance.

This long and complex history demonstrates that queerness was not foreign to India but an integral part of its cultural fabric.