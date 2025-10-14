SASSA Bank Verification Pending – Causes and Quick Solutions

By leon Deytch

If you applied for the SASSA SRD R350 grant and your status shows Bank Verification Pending do not panic. Many applicants in 2025 are facing the same issue. This guide will explain in very simple words what bank verification pending means why it happens and how you can fix it quickly.



What Does Bank Verification Pending Mean

When you apply for the SASSA grant you give your bank details so that money can be sent directly to your account. Before SASSA pays you, they must check and confirm that the bank account belongs to you. If this process is still going on your status will show Bank Verification Pending.

This does not mean your application is declined. It simply means SASSA is still checking your banking details.

Why SASSA Needs Bank Verification

SASSA uses bank verification to make sure that:

The bank account belongs to you not someone else. The money goes to the right person safely. No fraud or cheating takes place. Your income is checked so SASSA can see if you qualify for the grant.

Common Causes of Bank Verification Pending

There are many reasons why your status may get stuck at bank verification pending. Here are the most common ones:

1. Wrong Banking Details

If you entered the wrong account number or the wrong bank name SASSA cannot match your information.

2. Name Mismatch

Your bank account name must match your ID details. If your name is different in the bank compared to the Home Affairs system your verification will be delayed.

3. New or Dormant Bank Account

If you recently opened a new account or your account has been inactive for a long time SASSA may take longer to verify it.

4. Bank Delay

Sometimes the delay is not from SASSA but from the bank. Banks need time to confirm details and send them back to SASSA.

5. Too Many Applications

When many people apply at the same time SASSA’s system gets slow and this also causes a delay in verification.

Step by Step Solutions to Fix Bank Verification Pending

Now let’s look at the steps you can take to solve this issue quickly.

Step 1: Double Check Your Banking Details

Go to the SASSA SRD website https://srd.sassa.gov.za. Log in with your ID number and phone number. Check if your bank details are correct. If you see any mistake correct it immediately.

Step 2: Make Sure Your Name Matches

Your bank account name must be the same as the name on your ID. For example, if your ID says Thabo Mokoena but your bank account says T Mokoena SASSA may not accept it. Always use the same full name.

Step 3: Change Banking Details If Needed

If your details are wrong, you can change them by:

Logging into the SASSA SRD website. Clicking on Change Banking Details. Entering the correct account number bank name and branch code. Submitting the new details and waiting for confirmation.

Step 4: Wait for Verification

After updating your details, it may take a few days or even a few weeks for verification to finish. Keep checking your status online every few days.

Step 5: Use a Different Account

If your current bank account keeps giving problems, you can try using another account in your name. Make sure it is active and has been used recently.

Step 6: Contact SASSA or Your Bank

If the problem continues call SASSA at 0800 601 011. You can also visit your bank branch and ask them if they sent your information to SASSA. Sometimes the bank delay is the reason for the pending status.