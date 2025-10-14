Kerala High Court Grants Police Protection to Kochi School Amid Hijab Dispute

The Kerala High Court directed police to provide protection to St. Rita’s Public School in Kochi
This followed protests over a Muslim student’s request to wear a hijab, which the school said broke its dress code.
The interim protection is valid until November 10.
The Kerala High Court has directed the police to provide protection to St. Rita’s Public School in Palluruthy, Kochi. This happened after a dispute erupted over a Muslim student’s demand to wear a hijab, which allegedly violated the school’s uniform policy. The court’s order, passed by Justice N. Nagaresh, came after the school management filed an urgent petition on Monday, October 13, 2025, seeking intervention.
The court granted interim police protection to the CBSE-affiliated institution until November 10 and issued notices to the student’s guardians by speed post. The petition was filed by the school management, represented by advocates Bimala Baby, Magi Pavithran, Roshan Shaji, Remya Thomas, and Jasmine Ligy.
According to the petition, the issue began last week when a Muslim student started attending school wearing a hijab. According to the management, this violated clauses 30 to 33 of the school diary — provisions that require all students and guardians to agree in writing to follow the school’s uniform policy at the time of admission.
On October 10, the student’s guardians allegedly arrived at the school accompanied by over six people. They forcefully entered the premises and manhandled security staff. Another group reportedly gathered outside the school gates, shouting slogans and staging a protest.
“The mob activity occurred precisely when Pre-KG students were arriving at the school, resulting in panic and emotional distress among small children, many of whom began crying,” the petition stated. “The entire incident disrupted the normal functioning of the institution, endangered the safety of students and staff, and gravely disturbed the peace and public order in the locality.”
The school principal reportedly approached the local police station to file a complaint against the alleged trespassers, but allegedly no action was taken, prompting the management to move the High Court. The court, after considering the urgency, ordered the police to ensure the safety of the school and its staff.
The petition cited the High Court’s earlier ruling in Fathima Thasneem & Anr. v. State of Kerala & Ors., emphasizing that an individual student’s rights cannot override the discipline, order, and regulations of an educational institution.
St. Rita’s Public School, established in 1998 and managed by a Christian organization, said the institution has always functioned in a secular manner. School principal Heleena Alby told the media that this was the first time such an issue had arisen. “The parents and a group of people reached the school and created a commotion last Friday. Teachers and students are tense. Hence, we decided to remain closed for two days,” she said, referring to the holidays declared on October 13 and 14.
PTA president Joshy Kaithavalappil said the student’s parents had agreed to the uniform policy when she joined in June this year. “She followed the dress code — pants and shirt for girls — till October 6. At the time of admission, we had clearly mentioned the uniform, and her parents agreed. Of the 450 students, 117 are Muslims. Only one student wants to challenge the uniform, and the PTA is totally against this demand,” he told The Indian Express.
The girl’s father, however, questioned the school’s stance. “We approached the school several times requesting permission. If my daughter wears a hijab, how will it lead to loss of uniformity?” he asked.
Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty said that the local educational officer has been asked to review the matter. “All students have to follow the school uniform. There should not be a tense situation,” the minister said.
The High Court’s interim order ensures police protection to the school until November 10, when the matter will next be heard. The order aims to maintain peace and prevent further disturbances at the institution amid the ongoing hijab uniform dispute. [Rh/VP]
Suggested Reading: