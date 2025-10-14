Kerala High Court Grants Police Protection to Kochi School Amid Hijab Dispute

Protests and Disruption at the School

According to the petition, the issue began last week when a Muslim student started attending school wearing a hijab. According to the management, this violated clauses 30 to 33 of the school diary — provisions that require all students and guardians to agree in writing to follow the school’s uniform policy at the time of admission.

On October 10, the student’s guardians allegedly arrived at the school accompanied by over six people. They forcefully entered the premises and manhandled security staff. Another group reportedly gathered outside the school gates, shouting slogans and staging a protest.

“The mob activity occurred precisely when Pre-KG students were arriving at the school, resulting in panic and emotional distress among small children, many of whom began crying,” the petition stated. “The entire incident disrupted the normal functioning of the institution, endangered the safety of students and staff, and gravely disturbed the peace and public order in the locality.”

The school principal reportedly approached the local police station to file a complaint against the alleged trespassers, but allegedly no action was taken, prompting the management to move the High Court. The court, after considering the urgency, ordered the police to ensure the safety of the school and its staff.

The petition cited the High Court’s earlier ruling in Fathima Thasneem & Anr. v. State of Kerala & Ors., emphasizing that an individual student’s rights cannot override the discipline, order, and regulations of an educational institution.