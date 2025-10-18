Slovenia's Bled named among UN Tourism's best tourism villages 2025

Ljubljana, Oct 18: The Slovenian town of Bled has been officially named one of the world's Best Tourism Villages by the United Nations' (UN) Tourism, joining a global network of rural destinations recognised for sustainable and community-based tourism, the Slovenian Tourist Board announced.

Famed for its picturesque glacial lake with a small island and church at its centre, Bled received the accolade under the UN Tourism Best Tourism Villages initiative, which honours locations that preserve natural and cultural heritage while fostering sustainable tourism development.

According to Slovenia's Ministry of Economy, Tourism and Sport, the recognition reaffirms Bled's status as one of the world's leading sustainable destinations.

The initiative aims to address rural depopulation by supporting villages that use tourism to generate economic opportunities and protect local traditions and values. Although non-financial, the award brings international visibility and access to UN Tourism's global development network, Xinhua news agency reported.

Home to around 8,000 residents, Bled is the latest Slovenian destination to earn the title, following Solcava and Radovljica in 2021 and Bohinj in 2022, the Slovenian Tourist Board said.

Bled, a Slovenian resort town in the foothills of the Julian Alps, is set along the glacial Lake Bled. On a cliff overlooking the lake is the 11th-century Bled Castle, which houses a museum, chapel and printing press. Atop a small island in the lake's centre is the Pilgrimage Church of the Assumption of Maria, with its steep staircase and bell tower.

Best Tourism Villages 2025, in its fifth edition, 52 villages from all regions - Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and the Middle East - received the recognition, selected from over 270 applications from 65 UN Tourism Member States.