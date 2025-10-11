CM Yogi’s Vision Transforms Ayodhya into Global Spiritual, Tourism hub Ahead of Deepotsav

Ayodhya, Oct 11: Ayodhya, the sacred city of Lord Ram, is undergoing a stunning transformation under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. As the ninth edition of the grand Deepotsav festival approaches, Ayodhya is emerging not only as a revered pilgrimage site but also as a vibrant blend of heritage, modern infrastructure, and world-class tourism facilities.

At the heart of this transformation lies the spectacular beautification of Ram Ki Paidi and the rejuvenation of the Saryu ghats, projects that aim to enhance both the spiritual ambiance and the city’s appeal to visitors from across the globe.

The government has introduced a new spectator gallery at Ram Ki Paidi, capable of seating 18,000 to 20,000 devotees simultaneously. Constructed during the financial year 2023-24 at a cost of Rs 2,324.55 lakh, this development includes 350 metres of newly built steps, modern lighting, boundary walls, and upgraded amenities.

A newly-inaugurated selfie point featuring magnificent stone statues of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lakshman has quickly become a major attraction for pilgrims and tourists alike, offering a perfect blend of devotion and photography.

Under a new project approved for the financial year 2024–25 with an allocation of Rs 2,367.61 lakh, Ram Ki Paidi is set to appear in an even more magnificent form. The project includes the construction of eight small amphitheatres to offer comfortable seating for visitors, along with six intricately designed stone canopies, eight grand lamps, and seven-metre-high stone pillars that will add to the ghat’s splendour.