The PM will inaugurate the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Madhya Pradesh's first designated semi-high-speed train Vande Bharat Express between Bhopal to New Delhi from Rani Kamlapati Railway station here on Saturday.



Equipped with world class passenger amenities, Vande Bharat will provide the fastest mode of train connectivity between state capital Bhopal to New Delhi. It can achieve high speeds due to faster accelerations and deceleration and will reduce journey time by 25 to 45 per cent.



It would be the 11th Vande Bharat Express since the first semi-high-speed train was launched on February 15, 2019 from New Delhi to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



As of now, as many as 10 Vande Bharat trains are operating in the country connecting 108 districts and 17 states.



In his address to the nation of August 15, 2021, the Prime Minister had announced that during the 75 weeks of "Amrit Mahotsav of Independence" a total 75 Vande Bharat trains will connect every corner of the country.



According to an official in Bhopal Railway division, the Vande Bharat train has a intelligent breaking system which enables better acceleration and deceleration. All the couches are equiped with automatic doors, GPS based audio-visual passenger information system, hotspot WiFi for entertaining purpose and very comfortable seating. Executive class has also rotating chairs with pantry facility in each coaches for making journey easier for the passengers.



On this occasion, Madhya Pradesh ruling BJP has planned a mega road show in Bhopal to welcome PM Modi, however, due to Indore temple tragedy that swallowed 36 lives, living many orphans and injured on the occasion of Ram Navami festival on Thursday, the road-show program was canceled, state BJP president V. D. Sharma told IANS.



Prime Minister Modi, who will arrive at Raja Bhoj airport at 10 a. m., will also address the Combined Commanders' Conference -2023 at the Kushabhau Thakre Hall in Bhopal. [IANS/NS]



The three-day conference of Military Commanders that commenced on Thursday, the concluding session will be addressed by PM Modi. Notably, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has arrived to participate in the conference on Thursday. [iIANS/JS]