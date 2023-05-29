Six Saptarishi statues at Ujjain 'Mahakal Lok' collapse, spark off political slugfest

He said that all six statues of 'Saptarshis' which fell onto the ground will be replaced with new ones and went on to accuse the Congress of plying politics on the matter.



"Due to thunderstorm and high speed wind, two people died and three got injured in Ujjain. However, the Congress is seeing this unfortunate incident as an opportunity of doing politics. They (Congress) making false accusations without any facts and trying to mislead the people. All six statues will be replaced with new one under the defect liability period," Chouhan said, as per a statement issued by his office.



Spread over a 900-metre-long area, 'Mahakal Lok' corridor was built as one of the largest such corridors in the country. It is surround by the old Rudrasagar Lake which has also been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the famous Mahakaleshwar temple. (IANS/NS)