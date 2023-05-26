Shah: Oppn's 'politics' over new Parliament House an insult to people's mandate

Shah claimed that earlier, the youth of Assam used to have weapons in their hands while there were shutdowns and curfews for months, but Narendra Modi has heralded a new era of development in the state.



"There were many hurdles in making government recruitments. There were rules under which recruitment could not be done with transparency, there was no board for recruitment," he claimed, adding, "But Narendra Modi has arranged for the children of the poor to get jobs, while the earlier governments gave jobs only to their own people. Now systems have been put in place so that the talented youth from any region, caste or class can get government jobs."



He added, "Providing government jobs to the youth on the basis of merit marks the end of nepotism. The Prime Minister has started a new and transparent system in which deserving people are getting jobs."