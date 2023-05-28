RJD compares new parliament building with coffin

"We have compared the new Parliament building with the coffin as the current regime is doing the coffinism (Tabutikaran) in the country. The inauguration of a new Parliament by the prime minister is a violation of the constitution and tradition.



"The President is the top post in the country and Parliament. Article 79 clearly says that the president is the supreme leader of the country. We request the prime minister to avoid doing Tabutikaran of democracy in the country," said Shakti Singh Yadav, spokesperson of the RJD.



Meanwhile, the BJP leaders sharply reacted to this. Arvind Kumar Singh, the senior leader and state spokesperson of BJP said: "RJD has compared the shape of the new Parliament building with a coffin. I want to say that the mindset of RJD is to go into a coffin. The mindset of RJD is affected by foreigner's slavery.

On the precious and glorious movement of the country, the RJD and others are talking inauspicious. The people of the country will put them into coffins. The previous shape of Parliament was zero. So it depends on how you analyze it. I believe the RJD has the coffin mindset."