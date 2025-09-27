MP: Collector's Court Slaps over Rs 124 Crore Fine on 'illegal' Diamond Stone Crusher

Panna, Sep 27: In a major crackdown on illegal mining, the district collector's court in Panna district has imposed a record-breaking fine of over Rs 124 crore on Shrikant Dixit.

The penalty stems from allegations of unauthorised stone mining in Bilgarhi village, located in Gunaur tehsil.

A government statement said on September 25, Collector Suresh Kumar fined Shrikant Dixit Rs 1,245,585,600 for illegal gravel mining in Gunaur.

The penalty followed investigations by mineral and revenue officials. Despite repeated hearings and opportunities to respond, Dixit's counsel delayed proceedings.

Evidence showed excessive excavation beyond approved limits, with royalty theft worth crores.

The court ordered a double penalty for non-payment. Dixit later filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking case dismissal and action against the Collector. Shrikant Dixit is the proprietor of a diamond stone crusher operating in the region.

Authorities claim that Dixit engaged in large-scale illegal extraction of stones without proper permits, violating both environmental and mining regulations. The fine, which amounts to over Rs 124 crore, is one of the largest ever levied against an individual in the district for mining-related offences.