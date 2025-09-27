Calm Returns Amid Heavy Security in Bareilly after Protest Over ‘I Love Muhammad’ Slogans

Bareilly, Sep 27: A planned sit-in protest by Muslim clerics in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, following Friday prayers escalated into violence yesterday, but on Saturday the city saw a more peaceful atmosphere.

In the aftermath of the unrest, civic and security measures have been stepped up to restore normalcy.

The protest was organised in response to alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet. After Friday prayers, a large crowd gathered, many holding posters reading “I love Mohammed.”

Tensions mounted when protesters reportedly began pelting stones at police. In response, law enforcement officials carried out a lathi charge to disperse the crowd and restore order. According to reports, over 1,000 demonstrators congregated near Islamia Ground, damaging vehicles and attacking police lines. The clash resulted in injuries to at least 10 police personnel and led to the detention of around 50 participants.

The “I love Mohammed” slogan first appeared during a procession in Kanpur on September 4, triggering protests across multiple states. In Bareilly, the cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza had called for the sit-in at Islamia Ground, prompting authorities to stage a flag march before Friday to deter disturbances.