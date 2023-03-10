Woman raped and starved; menstrual blood sold for Rs 50,000 for black magic

"The victim woman has stated in her complaint that she was starved for three days during her monthly periods and her menstrual blood was collected and sold to someone for Rs 50,000 for some black magic purposes," Kayande said.

The woman added that since her love marriage around 2019, her husband and in-laws had been torturing her on various grounds though the exact reasons - whether dowry demands or others - were not available.

She said that recently her in-laws had tied her up during her monthly periods, collected her menstrual blood using cotton swabs, and sold it for Rs 50,000 to some person who indulges in practicing witchcraft.

The Pune police have booked all the accused under the stringent Maharashtra Black Magic Act and other laws and further probe is on.

BJP's Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil expressed shock over the incident and directed the police to invoke the strictest laws against all the accused persons.

"Many times, in rural or even urban areas, such inhumane customs, and barbaric practices are followed along with black magic. I demand that firm action should be taken against the accused under the relevant sections of law and a search should be carried out to catch those indulging in such abhorrent practices," Kayande said.