Viral video shows Japanese woman being groped and harassed by hooligans on Holi

"The woman seems to be uncomfortable with the actions of the youth. The video attached to the said tweet has been posted on several digital platforms. We have taken cognizance of the video. The video is being analyzed to ascertain the requisite details," the officer said.

"Prima-facie, based on the landmarks seen in the video, it seems that it pertains to Paharganj. However, it is being verified whether any such incident took place in that area or the video is an old one," the officer added.

However, no complaint or call relating to any kind of misbehavior with any foreigner has been received at the Paharganj police station, he said.

"An e-mail has been sent to the Japanese Embassy requesting help in establishing the identity of the girl or any other details about the incident. The SHO of Paharganj police station has been asked to collect the details of the Japanese people staying in the area and to establish the identity of the boys seen in the video," the officer said.

"Once the incident and details are verified, action will be taken based on merits," he added. (KB/IANS)