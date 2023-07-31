306 live exotic sea animals seized at air cargo Mumbai

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday claimed to have seized as many as 306 live exotic sea animals at Air Cargo Mumbai, concealed among other varieties of ornamental fishes

The seized sea creatures include turtles (yellow spotted turtle, Albino red eared slider turtle, Asian/Chinese leaf turtle, red bellied short head turtle), tortoises (Greek tortoise, red footed tortoise, Asian spurred tortoise), crabs, and some exotic species of fish like alligator gar and sting ray. These animals were being attempted to be smuggled into India.

According to the DRI officials, the smuggling attempt was in contravention of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). (IANS/PG)