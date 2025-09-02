Maratha Quota Protest Spills onto Mumbai Streets, Court Orders Protesters to Clear Out

Manoj Jarange Patil launched an indefinite hunger strike demanding reservations for the Maratha community at Azad Maidan, Mumbai on Friday, 29 August 2025. In recent years he has been the main face of the Maratha movement, seeking a 10% quota for Marathas under the OBC category in government jobs and education institutions and Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas.

Supporters continued to join the agitation well past the permissible limit of 5000 and spilled out from the designated protest zone onto the streets of Mumbai on Monday, 1 September 2025.

The protesters occupied many localities in South Mumbai, hindering travel and services in the areas. An urgent hearing by the Bombay High Court on the same day described the protest as having ‘paralysed’ the city and ordered authorities and organisers to clear out the affected areas by Tuesday afternoon and halt any incoming protesters.