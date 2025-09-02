Maratha Quota Protest Spills onto Mumbai Streets, Court Orders Protesters to Clear Out

Manoj Jarange Patil enters the fourth day of hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation.
Protestors occupy localities across South Mumbai, affecting transport and services.
Court orders clearing of sites, administration to take steps.
Manoj Jarange Patil launched an indefinite hunger strike demanding reservations for the Maratha community at Azad Maidan, Mumbai on Friday, 29 August 2025. In recent years he has been the main face of the Maratha movement, seeking a 10% quota for Marathas under the OBC category in government jobs and education institutions and Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas.
Supporters continued to join the agitation well past the permissible limit of 5000 and spilled out from the designated protest zone onto the streets of Mumbai on Monday, 1 September 2025.
The protesters occupied many localities in South Mumbai, hindering travel and services in the areas. An urgent hearing by the Bombay High Court on the same day described the protest as having ‘paralysed’ the city and ordered authorities and organisers to clear out the affected areas by Tuesday afternoon and halt any incoming protesters.
The bench accused protestors of disrupting normal life, noting instances of public urination, property damage, and harassment of mediapersons and women journalists. CM Devendra Fadnavis mulled legal action, saying such actions “tarnish the image of Maharashtra.”
Meanwhile, Manoj Jarange has alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had “stopped food and water for the protesters” under the influence of the CM. He has accused the Maharashtra government of “harassing poor Marathas.”
Jarange’s tussle with the Maharashtra government has been ongoing since 2023, when his name spread across national headlines after he launched a similar strike that resulted in violent clashes with the state administration. After facing criticism from the public and the Opposition, the then Maharashtra government agreed to talks with the Maratha leader. However, Jarange was not satisfied with their concessions and the movement has continued since.
Jarange, a farmer from Jalna, Maharashtra, has been a longtime Maratha activist, whose influence has grown with his status. Though he has said, “We don’t want to indulge in politics. We only want a reservation,” he warned the administration that protesters were angry because they were denied basic facilities, saying that the government should not test the patience of the Maratha community.
On Monday, Jarange entered the fourth day of his hunger strike and stopped drinking water. After the court order, he urged protesters to remain calm and maintain peace. The court, however, has accused him, along with fellow organisers, of deliberately flouting restrictions laid down for the demonstration, saying they have “brought Mumbai to a standstill.”
Following the court order, the administration has vowed to clear the demonstration site, while the state’s counsel, Advocate General Dr. Birendra Saraf, has warned of an adverse reaction if the police take harsh measures against the protestors. [Rh/DS]
Also Read:
NewsGram invites you to join our exclusive Certification Program designed to help you excel in Journalism and Content Creation!
What You Get:
✅ Author Profile/Byline – Your own author page on NewsGram📝
✅ Certificate – Official recognition of your expertise 🎓
✅ Live Classes – Weekend sessions + One-on-one sessions on weekdays 🎥👨🏫
✅ Article Publication – Publish for free under expert mentorship 📰✍️
✅ Freelancing Opportunity – Potential to work with NewsGram in the future 💼🚀
📅 Limited slots available! Take the next step in your career and gain hands-on experience in digital media content writing.
Apply right now with a mail to education@newsgram.com.
For more details, see the Course Guide.