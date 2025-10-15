The Fall of Bhupathi: How Top Maoist's Surrender Signals Collapse of 'Naxalism'

New Delhi, Oct 15: The surrender of top Maoist commander, Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupati, along with over 60 of his associates, signals the death of the 'Naxalite' movement to a large extent and in particular at Gadchiroli in Maharashtra.

Bhupathi, also known as Sonu, Venugopal, Sonu 'dada', Vivek, Master and Venu, carried multiple bounties ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore.

He was a firebrand leader of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), an outfit that is banned in India.

He was wanted in Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. He was active in the movement for the last 40 years and was in charge of operations in the Red Corridor comprising Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Maharashtra. He was also a member of the CPI (Maoist)'s Central Military Commission and had plotted and executed several major attacks.

Over the last couple of years, he largely operated in the Gadchiroli belt and has been named in almost every case that has taken place in this part.

The operations that he oversaw were brutal in nature and led to the deaths of scores of CRPF, STF and DRG personnel. Rao is also the brother of Maoist leader Mallojula Koteshwar Rao, alias Kishenji, who was killed in an encounter in 2011 in West Midnapore district in West Bengal.

Kishenji, who operated from West Bengal, helped found the People's War Group (PWG) in 1980. He was also the one who oversaw the merger of the PWG with the Maoist Communist Centre of India to form the CPI (Maoist).

Since Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that India would be "Naxal-free" by March 2026, the surrender of Rao and his associates is one of the biggest developments.

Officials said that the rate at which things are taking place, the security forces would be able to achieve the target of a Maoist-free India much before the deadline.