Mumbai Hostage Crisis: How Rohit Arya Held 19 Hostages Over a Payment Dispute with the Maharashtra Education Department

On October 30, 2025, Mumbai witnessed one of its most talked-about hostage horrors in recent years. Thirty-eight-year-old Rohit Arya, a Mumbai filmmaker, orchestrated the entire hostage scenario at RA Studio, Powai, central Mumbai, on the pretext of casting people for a web series.

What followed was a hostage situation nothing short of a nightmare. Arya held 19 people hostage, out of which 17 were children who had gathered at the studio for an acting gig. The situation was resolved after three hours when police commandos shot Arya, who later succumbed to his wounds.

It all began when Powai Police Station received a “distress” call at around 1:30 p.m., signalling a hostage situation at RA Studio in Mahavir Classic. Arya had rented the studio days before the incident under the pretext of taking auditions of children between the ages of 10 and 15 years.

Suspicions emerged when parents started panicking as the children did not return for lunch at 1 p.m. According to reports, neighbours noticed children crying for help, which raised the alarm.

When police reached the spot to negotiate with the accused, who was inside the studio with barricades surrounding him, he reportedly did not cooperate. When approached for a negotiation deal, Arya threatened the police that he would set the studio ablaze, where he was holding 19 hostages.

Arya took this drastic step with a clear motive in his mind, which was not aligned with taking ransom money from the families of the hostages. He released a video recording of his statement during the negotiations. He said,