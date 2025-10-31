Violence Erupts in Bihar Ahead of Election: Jan Suraaj Worker Killed in Clash Between Rival Political Groups in Mokama



The police sealed the area after receiving reports. A post-mortem examination and forensic analysis were conducted to confirm the cause of death, said Patna SSP Kartikeya K. Sharma. The police are investigating the case from multiple angles to determine whether it was caused by assault or firing. A forensic team has been sent to examine the scene and collect evidence after an FIR was registered.



The incident has been called out by the Jan Suraaj Party as an attack on democratic rights. Party leaders have urged the Election Commission to ensure the safety of campaign workers, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the incident. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also called for swift action, criticizing the state government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the area. JD(U) leader Anant Kumar Singh’s convoy was present in the area, and he denied any involvement in the incident, stating that his team was targeted by opponents.



The Mokama constituency has always been known for its intense political rivalries, and the killing has further intensified tensions ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. Police have now increased security in the region, patrolling sensitive areas to prevent any such clashes in the future. CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being examined, and eyewitnesses are being questioned to clarify the details of the event.



The incident has raised serious questions about violence and the safety of political workers during the election season, and the need for tighter security to ensure fair elections in Bihar. [Rh]