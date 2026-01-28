Baramati Plane Crash LIVE: NCP Chief Ajit Pawar Among 6 People Who Died in the Crash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five others reportedly died in a plane crash near Baramati, Maharashtra, on January 28, 2026. The accident occurred while the aircraft was attempting to land. The death of all six passengers on board was confirmed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
The shocking incident occurred around 9 a.m., shortly after the plane took off from Mumbai, Maharashtra. According to an IANS report, Pawar was travelling from Baramati to Mumbai to attend a public meeting amid the ongoing elections to the Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis.
Emergency services and senior security officials reached the crash site in Baramati soon after the incident. Rescue teams were deployed immediately after the aircraft reportedly lost control during the landing phase.
More details are awaited regarding the plane crash. Reports said that local residents rushed to the spot after witnessing the aircraft crash.
