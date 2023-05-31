Jilted lover stabs ex-girlfriend 12 times in Bihar

"After committing the crime, the accused was trying to escape but failed. We have arrested him on the charge of attempt to murder. Investigation is underway. We will take strong action against the accused," said Sitamarhi SP Manoj Kumar Tiwari.



Chandan Kumar confessed to the police that he was in a relationship for five years.



But the girl started ignoring him of late and also refused to marry him.



"I got angry and stabbed her multiple times," he said.



In her brief statement to the police, the victim acknowledged that she was in a relationship with Chandan but broke it off as her parents were not happy.