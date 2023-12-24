Manipur govt to set up library hall for each of the 34 recognised ethnic tribes

Manipur govt to set up library hall:- Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Friday that as a Christmas and New Year gift to the people of the state, the state government has decided to set up a library hall for each of the 34 recognised ethnic tribes of Manipur with a total estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.

Addressing a gathering at the curtain raiser for the commissioning of INS Imphal, Indian Navy’s stealth guided missile destroyer, at the Kangla fort here, Singh said since the BJP-led government came to power in Manipur in 2017, it decided to construct the Tribal Chiefs’ guest house.

“Hill people and valley people are inseparable politically and historically. We are all brothers and sisters. So, whenever they come down here in Imphal, they look for hotels to stay,” the Chief Minister said.

Considering the scantiness of hotels in Imphal, the state government constructed the guest house having 40 rooms at the palace compound in Imphal East district.

The Chief Minister's announcement assumes significance in view of the ongoing ethnic hostilities that broke out on May 3.

Expounding on INS Imphal, Singh said the entire state should feel proud of the naming of the warship after the state capital.

“Whatever recognition we are getting today is because of our forefathers’ contributions and sacrifices,” Singh said, as he stressed that naming of the warship INS Imphal is a recognition and show of respect to Manipur's rich history and past glory.

“The state should also reciprocate and appreciate Central leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others by fulfilling our responsibilities towards building 'One Bharat, Strong Bharat',” the Chief Minister said.

The CM added that politics is not just development of infrastructure, but also about rolling out policies which will deliver long-term welfare for the communities and the state.

He also highlighted the renaming of Mount Harriet as Mount Manipur in Andaman and Nicobar islands, nomination of state athletes Naorem Roshibina Devi and Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu for Arjuna Award, and extension of Inner Line Permit System (ILPS) to Manipur.

Later, the Chief Minister accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues and Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi inspected the ongoing construction work of alternate housing at the National Games Village, water amusement park at Thenguchingjin and government quarters at New Checkon in Imphal. IANS/SP