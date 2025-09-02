Manipur: Two Arambai Tenggol members, 3 militants held; huge cache of arms recovered

Imphal, Sep 1: The security forces in Manipur have arrested two members of ‘Arambai Tenggol’, a radical group of the Meitei community, and three militants and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from different districts during the past 24 hours, officials said.

An official said that Manipur Police arrested the two from Imphal West district. Both are residents of Thoubal district, and have been identified as Laishram Tondomba Singh (27) and Tourangbam Amarjit Meitei (20), alias Yaima.

They were involved in possession of illegal arms for the purpose of weapon trafficking and for committing prejudicial activities, the official said.

Police recovered seven HK33 Rifles, two M4A1 Carbine guns, two GLOCK .45 auto pistols and a large quantity of different types of ammunition from their possession.