Four Suspects Arrested in Connection with Kidnapping of 6 Naga Civilians: Manipur CM

Imphal, May 28 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday said that four suspected persons, believed to be involved in the kidnapping of six Naga civilians, have already been arrested by the security forces.

The Chief Minister said the state government is treating the incident with utmost seriousness and that intensive search and combing operations are currently underway to trace the whereabouts of the abducted civilians.

He further informed that the police and other security agencies have launched coordinated operations in different areas, while efforts are being intensified to ensure the safe rescue of the hostages at the earliest.

“The investigations are underway to nab the culprits involved in the unfortunate incident on May 13,” Singh told the media during his visit to the Makhan Naga Village in Kangpokpi District.

Stating that the government share the sentiments of the people regarding the hostage issue, he assured that the hostages will be traced out soon.

The Makhan Naga Village in Kangpokpi district housed a relief camp for the ethnic violence-affected Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). The Chief Minister visited the village and met the inmates who are taking shelter at the Makhen Baptist Church. The inmates include Naga women and children of Konsakhul Village, who were recently taken hostage and released by armed cadres.

The Chief Minister also distributed relief materials including rice, dal, potatoes, onion, edible oil, sugar, tea leaf and biscuits. The total number of inmates currently taking shelter in the village is around 35.

CM Singh also inspected the village community hall and discussed with the village chief and district officials on the possibility of sheltering more IDPs.

He instructed the Deputy Commissioner, Kangpokpi, to provide all necessary items like mattresses and mosquito nets. The village chief told the Chief Minister that many Nagas in Kangpokpi district had left their villages due to fear.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, seven MLAs -- Leishiyo Keishing, Awangbou Newmai, Heikham Dingo Singh, Janghemlung Panmei, Khashim Vashum, Ram Muivah, J. Kumo Sha, Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner (Kangpokpi) Mahesh Chaudhari among others.

The Chief Minister was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival at the Makhen Baptist Church Guest House, where he was briefed by the Makhan Village Chairman and the Konsakhul Village Chairman on the hardships being faced by the inmates.

The Central and state security forces on Thursday continued extensive joint search operations across Manipur’s Kangpokpi, Senapati and adjoining districts to rescue 20 Naga and Kuki community members who are still being held hostage by armed groups.

A police official earlier said that at least 50 people belonging to the Kuki and Naga communities were allegedly held hostage by different armed groups in the Kuki-Zo inhabited Kangpokpi district and the Naga-dominated Senapati district following the violent incidents that occurred on May 13, in which three church leaders were killed and four others injured in Kangpokpi district.

According to the official, around 30 people from both communities were released on May 14 and 15 following sustained efforts by the authorities, community leaders and several civil society organisations (CSOs).

“In one such operation conducted on May 25, joint teams of the Manipur Police, CRPF and Assam Rifles apprehended four individuals from the area between the P. Molding and Leilon Vaiphei inter-village road in Kangpokpi district,” the official said.

The apprehended persons were identified as Thangkhomang Khongsai (51), Seikholet Khongsai (40), Lunminthang Dimngel (27) and Kamgoulal Khongsai (30).

[VP]