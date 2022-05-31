NHA launches online public dashboard for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

The National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) on Monday launched a public dashboard for near real-time information on the scheme.



The ABDM public dashboard displays detailed information on the core registries under the mission - Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) numbers, Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Health Facility Registry (HFR).



"ABDM is built on the principles of accessibility, transparency, inclusivity and inter-operability. The ABDM public dashboard puts the updated information related to the scheme in the public domain to ensure all stakeholders have access to the data in a transparent manner", said Dr. R.S. Sharma, CEO, NHA on the occasion.



"It also gives a clear picture of the progress made by ABDM ecosystem partners since we have included the data related to number of ABHA created by different partners as well as the number of health records linked platform-wise," he added.



"The ABDM public dashboard gives a transparent view of the number of ABHA generated on national as well as state and UT level. The numbers are further segregated on the basis of gender and age," the NHA said in a statement.



The dashboard captures data related to the number of ABHA generated, number of healthcare professionals like doctors, nurses etc. registered, digital health records linked with ABHA. The dashboard also has granular details in relation to number of health facilities like hospitals, laboratories etc. registered on a daily basis as well as cumulative till date. Also, partner-wise data of ABHA generation created and digital health records linked are made available on the dashboard in real time.

(AS/IANS)